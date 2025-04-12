Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $135,933,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sanofi by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,148 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 664,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,774,000 after purchasing an additional 514,542 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

