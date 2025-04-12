Argent Trust Co Has $549,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.77 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.