Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Post were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 426.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Post by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

