Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $472,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after buying an additional 863,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,134,000 after purchasing an additional 661,913 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

