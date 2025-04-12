Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Primerica were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,691,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Primerica by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $34,191,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $251.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $307.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.94.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.