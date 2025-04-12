Argent Trust Co Sells 339 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Revvity were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,930,000 after buying an additional 156,679 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,382,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,234,000 after acquiring an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $127,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVTY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

Revvity Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE RVTY opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.61 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

