Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – April 11th

ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that specialize in developing or implementing AI technologies, machine learning, robotics, and related innovations. Investors in these stocks typically expect that advancements in AI will drive significant growth and competitive advantages for these businesses in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $12.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $770.92. 798,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,264. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $880.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $973.99.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,601. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.66.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.07 and a 200 day moving average of $310.59. The stock has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. 12,434,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,319,200. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.22. 1,364,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.40. Accenture has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

