Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,484 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 186,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,811.80. This represents a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,838,919.24.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $2,000,689.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $2,071,568.45.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $2,431,502.25.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $2,301,562.25.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $14,768,704.44.

NYSE RBRK opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Rubrik by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

