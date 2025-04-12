Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 24.4% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 24.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday.
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
