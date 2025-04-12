Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 24.4% – Still a Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 24.4 %

About Ascot Resources

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

