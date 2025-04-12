ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ASML by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $668.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $706.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.97. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

