Aviva PLC Has $550,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.5 %

STRL opened at $137.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. William Blair started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.