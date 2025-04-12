Aviva PLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

