Aviva PLC Sells 431 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total value of $679,644.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,330.32. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $545,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,473.44. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,640 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $300.61 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.49 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.31.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

