Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axalta Coating Systems traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 5052744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,823,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

