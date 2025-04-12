AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $81.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. AZZ has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. AZZ’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

