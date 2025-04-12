Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 602435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $919.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

Insider Transactions at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. The trade was a 7.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 133,753 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,088,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 919,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $10,477,000.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

