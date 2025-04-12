Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after purchasing an additional 143,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,461.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 598,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 560,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

