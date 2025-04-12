Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,006 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

