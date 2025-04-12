Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 160961215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 56,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 45,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

