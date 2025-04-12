Bank of Montreal Can Buys 584,928 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 746.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 663,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.6 %

SMCI stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

