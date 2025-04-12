Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

