Bank of Montreal Can Has $21.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $21,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 179,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 305,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

