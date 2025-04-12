Bank of Montreal Can Has $21.98 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $21,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $73.65 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

