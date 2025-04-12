Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.10 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $23,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. National Pension Service bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.