Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

