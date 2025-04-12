Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 14,513 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,071,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $247.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.05 and a 12-month high of $258.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

