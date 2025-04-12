Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,425,000 after acquiring an additional 763,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,032,000 after purchasing an additional 543,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,808,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,510,000 after purchasing an additional 716,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,644,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

