Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361,729 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

