Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,393,000 after buying an additional 77,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $273.35 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.55.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total value of $2,557,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,038,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,301,707.50. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

