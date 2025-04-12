Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 831.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,969 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Shares of BAH opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

