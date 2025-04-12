Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.20 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

CF Industries stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

