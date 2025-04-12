Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $70.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

