Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $192.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

