Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 5,024 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $588,029,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,247 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

