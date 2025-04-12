Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 235.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,135,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,556,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $185.56 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

