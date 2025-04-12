Barclays Boosts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target to $100.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.