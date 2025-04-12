Barclays Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $160.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

NYSE MMM opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares in the company, valued at $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $7,553,775.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,308.50. This represents a 21.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,493,655,000 after acquiring an additional 280,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in 3M by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,456,000 after purchasing an additional 479,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

