Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $172,752,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,776,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.