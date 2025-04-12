Barclays Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $700.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.47.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $564.78 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

