Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading 22.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price traded up 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. 14,022,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

BTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

