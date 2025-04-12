Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 15,746 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

