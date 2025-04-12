Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IAU opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

