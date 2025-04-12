Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.52.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.85 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

