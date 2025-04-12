Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

