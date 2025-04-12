Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 12476150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.99%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $214,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,603.15. This trade represents a 12.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,908,000 after acquiring an additional 191,161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,293,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.