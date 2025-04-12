Best Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – April 10th

Invesco QQQ, Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and Palantir Technologies are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization, often exceeding $10 billion. These companies are typically well-established leaders in their industries, offering greater stability, liquidity, and lower volatility compared to mid-cap or small-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $20.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,859,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,884,862. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $23.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.17. The company had a trading volume of 150,382,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,595,071. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $801.45 billion, a PE ratio of 121.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $6.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 346,468,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,377,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 88,396,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,818,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $38.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $547.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,525,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700,079. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.58 and its 200-day moving average is $609.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,729,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,635,690. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $93.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TQQQ

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.94. 106,394,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,848,113. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Featured Articles