Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – April 9th

IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies involved in the development and commercialization of quantum computing technologies, including hardware, software, and related services. They offer investors exposure to a groundbreaking field that leverages quantum mechanics to solve complex problems beyond the scope of traditional computing, though they often come with higher risk and volatility due to the emerging nature of the technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. 18,578,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,508,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.78. 3,014,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,831. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.66. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. 32,527,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,702,148. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 27,577,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,851,747. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. 9,865,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,769,465. The company has a market cap of $950.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 3.00. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of NASDAQ RGTIW traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. 276,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

AMPG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 104,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,181. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.09. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

