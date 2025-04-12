BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $110.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $117.13 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

