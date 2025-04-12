BKV (NYSE:BKV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 691041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get BKV alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,274.96. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Tameron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,013.37. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock worth $851,490.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,728,000.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.